Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

BW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

