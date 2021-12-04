DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.