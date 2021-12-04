VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 40,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 832.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,856 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDXJ opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $58.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.