Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.49 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.