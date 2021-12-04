Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 465 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,147 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,859 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after buying an additional 1,285,664 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $80.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

