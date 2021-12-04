Atlas Protocol (ATP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $591,157.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $591,157.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.33 or 0.08283480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00064136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00081869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,623.04 or 0.99528008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.