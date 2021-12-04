ASD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.03 Million (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $217.10 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00040677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00234187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

