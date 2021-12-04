Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $1,212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 116,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

