Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AYRWF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

AYRWF opened at $15.03 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

