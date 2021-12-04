Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Short Interest Update

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,700 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 962,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Semtech news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

