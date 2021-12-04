SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Up 23.1% in November

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 634,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10,823.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 66.28%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

