VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $187.36 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $163.63 and a 12-month high of $222.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.78.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.