VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $187.36 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $163.63 and a 12-month high of $222.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.78.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

