Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Market Cap Achieves $31.56 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $31.56 million and $6.72 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.00 or 0.00019295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00059210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.90 or 0.08247610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00081487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,541.41 or 0.99834876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

