Beacon (BECN) Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 31.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $613,731.35 and approximately $2,280.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00051641 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

