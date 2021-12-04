Castle (CSTL) Hits Market Capitalization of $13,569.39

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Castle has a market capitalization of $13,569.39 and $10.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Castle has traded down 53.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.47 or 0.00282005 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011455 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009868 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004137 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

