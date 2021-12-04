Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Saga Communications by 15,848.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saga Communications by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

SGA stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

