PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $94,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $41,424,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

PPG stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

