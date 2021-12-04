Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,368 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $54.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

