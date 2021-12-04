TD Securities Upgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.50.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VET. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

VET stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.83. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 46.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 34.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,688,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 428,710 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 522,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 64,722 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

