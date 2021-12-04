Contrasting Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) & Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -405.43% -920.56% -107.91% Westaim 265.70% 7.91% 6.77%

0.0% of Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectral Medical and Westaim’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $1.57 million 33.87 -$6.79 million ($0.04) -4.96 Westaim $24.85 million 11.31 -$34.40 million $0.04 49.26

Spectral Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westaim. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectral Medical and Westaim, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westaim has a consensus price target of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 110.66%. Given Westaim’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westaim is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Summary

Westaim beats Spectral Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. The company was founded on July 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

