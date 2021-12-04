Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Truist

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its price target lifted by Truist from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $67,822,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and have sold 8,475,645 shares valued at $68,796,709. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $155,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

