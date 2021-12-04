DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $307.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $320.00 to $307.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.85.

DOCU opened at $135.09 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.62.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

