Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PLYA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 200,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $27,881.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 8,475,645 shares valued at $68,796,709. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after acquiring an additional 173,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 186,340 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,840,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after buying an additional 421,504 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

