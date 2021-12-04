Short Interest in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Rises By 18.3%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 41.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

ASLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get AerSale alerts:

ASLE opened at $17.66 on Friday. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Analysts predict that AerSale will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AerSale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AerSale by 192.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.