Playcent (PCNT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $90,980.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.0870 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00040478 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00231805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

About Playcent

PCNT is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

