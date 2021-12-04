Nuggets (NUG) One Day Volume Tops $106.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $106.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00059210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.90 or 0.08247610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00081487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,541.41 or 0.99834876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

