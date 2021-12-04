Short Interest in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Declines By 19.9%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

