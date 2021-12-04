SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $803,000 in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,532 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

FULT stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.81. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

