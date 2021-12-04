SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Conduent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

