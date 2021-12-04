Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $947,000 in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 36,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 341.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Societe Generale upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

