Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,790 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.56% of Clovis Oncology worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $2.76 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.