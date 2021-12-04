Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in News by 3.4% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth $311,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of News by 82.3% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,906,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,279,000 after buying an additional 860,461 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in News by 13.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in News by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 144,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.43. News Co. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

