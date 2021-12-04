CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 642.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $206.37 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

