Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Novartis stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.78. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

