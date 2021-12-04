CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys New Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 46.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $526,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,611,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $306.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.15 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

