The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

