CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $948,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,529.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,468.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,452.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

