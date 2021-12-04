Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

CHDN stock opened at $224.40 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

