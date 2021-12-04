Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

NYSE PSA opened at $335.34 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $340.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.88.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

