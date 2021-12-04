Ellevest Inc. Invests $40,000 in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 132,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.03. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

