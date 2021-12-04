Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Insider Buys A$30,305.35 in Stock

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) insider Steven Boland bought 65,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,305.35 ($21,646.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.48.

About Acrow Formwork and Construction Services

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited operates as a formwork and scaffolding company in Australia. It is involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, including Acrowform aluminium panels; GASS table forms; super cuplok; and conventional systems; and scaffold equipment comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, surelock scaffolding, and Acrowskaf scaffolding products.

