Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Insider Buys A$30,305.35 in Stock

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) insider Steven Boland bought 65,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,305.35 ($21,646.68).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.48.
About Acrow Formwork and Construction Services
