Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) CEO Acquires $25,900.00 in Stock

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) CEO William B. Stilley III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). On average, equities analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADIL shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

