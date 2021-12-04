Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Acquires A$24,800.00 in Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) insider Alice Williams bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$62.00 ($44.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,800.00 ($17,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

