Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) EVP Sells $22,573.76 in Stock

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) EVP Jason T. Free sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $22,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NP opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $784.49 million, a PE ratio of -95.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -387.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Neenah by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Neenah by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Neenah by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Neenah by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Neenah by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

