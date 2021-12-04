Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

