IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. Wedbush upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 768.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

