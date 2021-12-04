Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,323 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 82.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after purchasing an additional 165,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $344.56 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $365.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

