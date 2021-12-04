Ellevest Inc. Buys 567 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Kirby stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

