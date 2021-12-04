Ellevest Inc. Has $67,000 Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

