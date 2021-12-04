Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 26,185 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,185 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.08 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

